A memecoin on Ethereum inspired by Matt Furie the cultural theme of “The Last Dance.”

Disco (DISCO) is a community-driven cryptocurrency launched on the Ethereum blockchain. The project originates from Matt Furie, the artist known for his role in shaping internet meme culture. DISCO takes inspiration from “The Last Dance,” a narrative uniting the memeverse and online communities through shared cultural references.

Positioned as a digital collectible within Ethereum’s ecosystem, DISCO reflects the intersection of art, culture, and blockchain participation, encouraging engagement among collectors and community members.