DISCLOSURE Price Today

The live DISCLOSURE (DISCLOSURE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current DISCLOSURE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DISCLOSURE.

DISCLOSURE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,651.44, with a circulating supply of 999.93M DISCLOSURE. During the last 24 hours, DISCLOSURE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DISCLOSURE moved -- in the last hour and +0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DISCLOSURE (DISCLOSURE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.65K$ 12.65K $ 12.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.65K$ 12.65K $ 12.65K Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Total Supply 999,930,827.377716 999,930,827.377716 999,930,827.377716

The current Market Cap of DISCLOSURE is $ 12.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DISCLOSURE is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999930827.377716. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.65K.