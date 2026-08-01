DisclaimerCoin Price Today

The live DisclaimerCoin (DONT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current DONT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DONT.

DisclaimerCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 242,573, with a circulating supply of 149.11B DONT. During the last 24 hours, DONT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DONT moved -1.00% in the last hour and -8.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DisclaimerCoin (DONT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 242.57K$ 242.57K $ 242.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 648.51K$ 648.51K $ 648.51K Circulation Supply 149.11B 149.11B 149.11B Total Supply 398,634,549,460.3783 398,634,549,460.3783 398,634,549,460.3783

The current Market Cap of DisclaimerCoin is $ 242.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DONT is 149.11B, with a total supply of 398634549460.3783. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 648.51K.