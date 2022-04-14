Discover key insights into Dimes (DIME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Dimes (DIME) Information

$dime is the currency of culture & connection Value creation eats value extraction. Actions dominate words. We empower through technology and community, where actions outweigh words and transparency isn't optional.

With humility as our foundation.

With $DIME as our tool.

With Base as our canvas.

We are artists, creators, entrepreneurs, dreamers—connected through tokenization.

We Build on Base one connection at a time.