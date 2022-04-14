Dimecoin (DIME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dimecoin (DIME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dimecoin (DIME) Information Dimecoin is a digital payment solution built on speed and security which makes it ideal for micro-transactions. It can be utilized online or in-store through our open source network which is supported by users worldwide. Using the PoW (Proof-of-Work) protocol and the Quark algorithm, means Dimecoin is minable with ASIC. Official Website: https://www.dimecoinnetwork.com/ Buy DIME Now!

Dimecoin (DIME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dimecoin (DIME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 365.24K Total Supply: $ 585.37B Circulating Supply: $ 585.35B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 365.25K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Dimecoin (DIME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dimecoin (DIME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DIME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DIME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DIME's tokenomics, explore DIME token's live price!

