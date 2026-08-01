Dill Price Today

The live Dill (DL) price today is $ 0.00187012, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current DL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00187012 per DL.

Dill currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,216,089, with a circulating supply of 1.19B DL. During the last 24 hours, DL traded between $ 0.00185758 (low) and $ 0.00188861 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0176081, while the all-time low was $ 0.00176035.

In short-term performance, DL moved +0.20% in the last hour and -0.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.57K.

Dill (DL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.22M$ 2.22M $ 2.22M Volume (24H) $ 4.57K$ 4.57K $ 4.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.22M$ 11.22M $ 11.22M Circulation Supply 1.19B 1.19B 1.19B Total Supply 6,000,000,000.0 6,000,000,000.0 6,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dill is $ 2.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.57K. The circulating supply of DL is 1.19B, with a total supply of 6000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.22M.