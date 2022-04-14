Digital TreaZure (Z) Tokenomics
Digital TreaZure (Z) Information
Discover Digital TreaZure: Transforming Marketing into a Global Adventure! Unleash rewards, exclusive offers, and immersive experiences worldwide. Unlock your potential with our innovative app, featuring cutting-edge technology and personalized strategies.
The world’s first real-life scavenger hunt app for the marketing industry. Earn rewards, exclusive offers, and discounts worldwide while experiencing immersive, interactive adventures. Say goodbye to traditional marketing fatigue and hello to a revolutionary approach that combines digital interactivity with real-world exploration. Unlock possibilities with our flagship app, backed by cutting-edge technology and patent-pending software, offering transparency and tailored strategies for businesses.
Digital TreaZure (Z) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Digital TreaZure (Z), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Digital TreaZure (Z) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Digital TreaZure (Z) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of Z tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many Z tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand Z's tokenomics, explore Z token's live price!
Z Price Prediction
Want to know where Z might be heading? Our Z price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.