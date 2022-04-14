Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Tokenomics
Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero-inflation rate. DRC was created during the COVID-19 pandemic with the purpose of finding out how the global economic recession and the increasing demand for decentralized financial instruments may affect its adoption and usage.
The total supply of DRC is fixed at 1 billion tokens, and no more additional DRC tokens will ever be created. The scarcity of DRC is embedded into the code, and nothing can change it once DRC contract was deployed into Ethereum network.
DRC did not conduct a token sale. DRC has a unique token distribution model, as 100% of the total DRC supply has been issued directly to the Uniswap market. No DRC tokens have ever been premined or retained by the project developers.
DRC token has the unique utility of providing DRC holders with the exclusive access to the Digital Reserve, an essential part of the DRC ecosystem. Digital Reserve is a decentralized platform where DRC holders can get instant exposure to the baskets of the most efficient store of value assets, with the purpose of capital preservation and hedging inflation risks.
Understanding the tokenomics of Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
