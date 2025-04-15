Digital Reserve Currency Price (DRC)
The live price of Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 124.63K USD. DRC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Digital Reserve Currency Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Digital Reserve Currency price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Digital Reserve Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Digital Reserve Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Digital Reserve Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Digital Reserve Currency to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Digital Reserve Currency: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+13.75%
+0.13%
+3.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero-inflation rate. DRC was created during the COVID-19 pandemic with the purpose of finding out how the global economic recession and the increasing demand for decentralized financial instruments may affect its adoption and usage. The total supply of DRC is fixed at 1 billion tokens, and no more additional DRC tokens will ever be created. The scarcity of DRC is embedded into the code, and nothing can change it once DRC contract was deployed into Ethereum network. DRC did not conduct a token sale. DRC has a unique token distribution model, as 100% of the total DRC supply has been issued directly to the Uniswap market. No DRC tokens have ever been premined or retained by the project developers. DRC token has the unique utility of providing DRC holders with the exclusive access to the Digital Reserve, an essential part of the DRC ecosystem. Digital Reserve is a decentralized platform where DRC holders can get instant exposure to the baskets of the most efficient store of value assets, with the purpose of capital preservation and hedging inflation risks.
