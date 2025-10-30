Digital Oil Memecoin (OIL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0, 24H High $ 0, All Time High $ 0.00353663, Lowest Price $ 0, Price Change (1H) -3.27%, Price Change (1D) -10.99%, Price Change (7D) -6.78%

Digital Oil Memecoin (OIL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, OIL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. OIL's all-time high price is $ 0.00353663, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, OIL has changed by -3.27% over the past hour, -10.99% over 24 hours, and -6.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Digital Oil Memecoin (OIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 138.96K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 138.96K, Circulation Supply 998.29M, Total Supply 998,288,352.159227

The current Market Cap of Digital Oil Memecoin is $ 138.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OIL is 998.29M, with a total supply of 998288352.159227. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 138.96K.