Digital Metals Price Today

The live Digital Metals (METALS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current METALS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per METALS.

Digital Metals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,036.97, with a circulating supply of 549.22M METALS. During the last 24 hours, METALS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00281992, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, METALS moved -- in the last hour and +0.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Digital Metals (METALS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.04K$ 11.04K $ 11.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.04K$ 11.04K $ 11.04K Circulation Supply 549.22M 549.22M 549.22M Total Supply 549,220,599.431262 549,220,599.431262 549,220,599.431262

The current Market Cap of Digital Metals is $ 11.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of METALS is 549.22M, with a total supply of 549220599.431262. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.04K.