$GOLD – Gold, but On-Chain. For thousands of years, gold has been the ultimate store of value. Today, we bring that same timeless trust to the blockchain. $GOLD is not just a token—it’s digital scarcity backed by the philosophy of hard money, now with the speed, security, and transparency of decentralized finance. Accessible, borderless, and liquid 24/7, $GOLD is the modern evolution of wealth preservation. No vaults, no borders, no middlemen—just pure, on-chain gold for the digital age.