Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001525 $ 0.00001525 $ 0.00001525 24H Low $ 0.00002812 $ 0.00002812 $ 0.00002812 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001525$ 0.00001525 $ 0.00001525 24H High $ 0.00002812$ 0.00002812 $ 0.00002812 All Time High $ 0.00010403$ 0.00010403 $ 0.00010403 Lowest Price $ 0.00001525$ 0.00001525 $ 0.00001525 Price Change (1H) -0.05% Price Change (1D) -39.32% Price Change (7D) -7.09% Price Change (7D) -7.09%

Digital Gold (GOLD) real-time price is $0.00001581. Over the past 24 hours, GOLD traded between a low of $ 0.00001525 and a high of $ 0.00002812, showing active market volatility. GOLD's all-time high price is $ 0.00010403, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001525.

In terms of short-term performance, GOLD has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, -39.32% over 24 hours, and -7.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Digital Gold (GOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.81K$ 15.81K $ 15.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.81K$ 15.81K $ 15.81K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Digital Gold is $ 15.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOLD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.81K.