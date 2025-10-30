Diem (DIEM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 134.34 24H High $ 145.52 All Time High $ 347.15 Lowest Price $ 122.12 Price Change (1H) -3.25% Price Change (1D) -7.44% Price Change (7D) -7.46%

Diem (DIEM) real-time price is $134.36. Over the past 24 hours, DIEM traded between a low of $ 134.34 and a high of $ 145.52, showing active market volatility. DIEM's all-time high price is $ 347.15, while its all-time low price is $ 122.12.

In terms of short-term performance, DIEM has changed by -3.25% over the past hour, -7.44% over 24 hours, and -7.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Diem (DIEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.34M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.34M Circulation Supply 32.28K Total Supply 32,283.55514314424

The current Market Cap of Diem is $ 4.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DIEM is 32.28K, with a total supply of 32283.55514314424. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.34M.