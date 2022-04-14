Diamond Hands (DHANDS) Tokenomics
The $DHANDS community is stepping up to preserve the legacy of unshakable conviction and legendary hodling meme via this solana memecoin that was launched on pumpfun. $DHANDS isn’t just a coin; it’s a lifestyle choice. Built for those who laugh in the face of volatility and hodl through market tsunamis, $DHANDS is the rallying cry of degens who refuse to let go.
🛠️ What we stand for:
💎 Indestructible Commitment 🚀 Unlimited Potential 🗿 Rock solid Memes
As markets crumble and paper hands fold, Diamond Hands prevail. Every $DHANDS token represents a piece of the unshakable spirit that built this community. Will it moon? Or will it plummet like a rogue satellite? Either way, we're not selling.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DHANDS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DHANDS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.