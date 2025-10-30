Dialectic USD Vault (DUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.003 $ 1.003 $ 1.003 24H Low $ 1.004 $ 1.004 $ 1.004 24H High 24H Low $ 1.003$ 1.003 $ 1.003 24H High $ 1.004$ 1.004 $ 1.004 All Time High $ 1.007$ 1.007 $ 1.007 Lowest Price $ 0.999002$ 0.999002 $ 0.999002 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) +0.03% Price Change (7D) +0.03%

Dialectic USD Vault (DUSD) real-time price is $1.004. Over the past 24 hours, DUSD traded between a low of $ 1.003 and a high of $ 1.004, showing active market volatility. DUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.007, while its all-time low price is $ 0.999002.

In terms of short-term performance, DUSD has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and +0.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dialectic USD Vault (DUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.09M$ 46.09M $ 46.09M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.09M$ 46.09M $ 46.09M Circulation Supply 45.91M 45.91M 45.91M Total Supply 45,907,341.44081001 45,907,341.44081001 45,907,341.44081001

The current Market Cap of Dialectic USD Vault is $ 46.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUSD is 45.91M, with a total supply of 45907341.44081001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.09M.