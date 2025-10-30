Dialectic BTC Vault (DBIT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 106,660 $ 106,660 $ 106,660 24H Low $ 112,377 $ 112,377 $ 112,377 24H High 24H Low $ 106,660$ 106,660 $ 106,660 24H High $ 112,377$ 112,377 $ 112,377 All Time High $ 126,288$ 126,288 $ 126,288 Lowest Price $ 103,598$ 103,598 $ 103,598 Price Change (1H) -0.05% Price Change (1D) -4.82% Price Change (7D) -2.40% Price Change (7D) -2.40%

Dialectic BTC Vault (DBIT) real-time price is $106,845. Over the past 24 hours, DBIT traded between a low of $ 106,660 and a high of $ 112,377, showing active market volatility. DBIT's all-time high price is $ 126,288, while its all-time low price is $ 103,598.

In terms of short-term performance, DBIT has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, -4.82% over 24 hours, and -2.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dialectic BTC Vault (DBIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.68M$ 10.68M $ 10.68M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.68M$ 10.68M $ 10.68M Circulation Supply 100.01 100.01 100.01 Total Supply 100.0059224434893 100.0059224434893 100.0059224434893

The current Market Cap of Dialectic BTC Vault is $ 10.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DBIT is 100.01, with a total supply of 100.0059224434893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.68M.