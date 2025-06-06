DGI Game Price (DGI)
The live price of DGI Game (DGI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 848.34K USD. DGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DGI Game Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DGI Game price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 957.59M USD
During today, the price change of DGI Game to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DGI Game to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DGI Game to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DGI Game to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+41.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+581.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DGI Game: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+4.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to DGI (Decentralized Gaming Income Token), a pioneering project in the gaming guild space. Our focus is giving the rewards back to the token holders. Our Guild DGG owns and operates millions of dollars in gaming assets, including a significant stake in the Big Time Game. By staking DGI tokens, our holders can earn passive income monthly from the revenues generated by our gaming guild DGG's portfolio. With Web3 gaming leading the next Bull Run, we proudly own and manage 100% of our game assets in some of the most successful and widely adopted games, offering our community a unique opportunity to earn passive income by being a DGI token holder. The $DGI Token The DGI Token serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem, providing our community with passive income opportunities through holding, supporting, and staking DGI. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 80% are allocated to liquidity, 10% to centralized exchange (CEX) listings, and 10% to future community incentives and airdrops. These tokens are securely stored in a multisig wallet, ensuring transparency and community oversight.
