DFDV xStock Price Today

The live DFDV xStock (DFDVX) price today is $ 3.17, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current DFDVX to USD conversion rate is $ 3.17 per DFDVX.

DFDV xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 533,710, with a circulating supply of 168.63K DFDVX. During the last 24 hours, DFDVX traded between $ 3.02 (low) and $ 3.22 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 32.51, while the all-time low was $ 2.43.

In short-term performance, DFDVX moved +0.54% in the last hour and +11.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.67K.

DFDV xStock (DFDVX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 533.71K$ 533.71K $ 533.71K Volume (24H) $ 81.67K$ 81.67K $ 81.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 533.71K$ 533.71K $ 533.71K Circulation Supply 168.63K 168.63K 168.63K Total Supply 168,625.5369651032 168,625.5369651032 168,625.5369651032

The current Market Cap of DFDV xStock is $ 533.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.67K. The circulating supply of DFDVX is 168.63K, with a total supply of 168625.5369651032. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 533.71K.