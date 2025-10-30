DFDV Staked SOL (DFDVSOL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $194.52 24H High $212.57 All Time High $259.77 Lowest Price $150.48 Price Change (1H) -0.06% Price Change (1D) -6.57% Price Change (7D) +0.43%

DFDV Staked SOL (DFDVSOL) real-time price is $194.9. Over the past 24 hours, DFDVSOL traded between a low of $ 194.52 and a high of $ 212.57, showing active market volatility. DFDVSOL's all-time high price is $ 259.77, while its all-time low price is $ 150.48.

In terms of short-term performance, DFDVSOL has changed by -0.06% over the past hour, -6.57% over 24 hours, and +0.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DFDV Staked SOL (DFDVSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $114.83M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $114.83M Circulation Supply 589.40K Total Supply 589,404.782434554

The current Market Cap of DFDV Staked SOL is $ 114.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DFDVSOL is 589.40K, with a total supply of 589404.782434554. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.83M.