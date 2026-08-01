Dexter AI Price Today

The live Dexter AI (DEXTER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEXTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEXTER.

Dexter AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 402,704, with a circulating supply of 999.89M DEXTER. During the last 24 hours, DEXTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00589035, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEXTER moved +1.00% in the last hour and -16.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.61K.

Dexter AI (DEXTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 402.70K$ 402.70K $ 402.70K Volume (24H) $ 52.61K$ 52.61K $ 52.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 402.70K$ 402.70K $ 402.70K Circulation Supply 999.89M 999.89M 999.89M Total Supply 999,893,661.774008 999,893,661.774008 999,893,661.774008

The current Market Cap of Dexter AI is $ 402.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.61K. The circulating supply of DEXTER is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999893661.774008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 402.70K.