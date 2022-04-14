dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) Tokenomics
dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) Information
dexSHARE is part of a multi-token token system and can be considered a measure of value in the Money Market Protocol. dexSHARE holders have voting rights (governance) on proposals to improve the protocol and future use cases within the Money Market protocol.
Dex Money Market is an algorithmic reserve protocol with multi step auto-compounded strategies and ETF rewards. Our protocol offers a single regulatory mechanism and protocol owned liquidity. The Money Market consists of three corresponding tokens – USDEX, dexSHARES and dexETF.
Inspired by precursive projects before us (Tomb Finance, Olympus DAO, Balancer, Beefy Finance) we have developed a truly unique multi-token protocol that empowers users by simplifying the advanced trading strategies employed by experienced investors and promotes growth through a low-risk algorithmic trading model.
dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for dexSHARE (DEXSHARE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEXSHARE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEXSHARE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DEXSHARE's tokenomics, explore DEXSHARE token's live price!
DEXSHARE Price Prediction
Want to know where DEXSHARE might be heading? Our DEXSHARE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.