dexie bucks (DBX) Information

dexie is the leading decentralized exchange in the Chia ecosystem. It’s based on offers (partially signed transactions), enabling trustless limit order books and making dexie a fully non-custodial platform for trading the "One Market" on Chia.

Every DBX token holder is a member of dexie, can make proposals and has control over treasury decisions. Voting power is proportional to the amount of dexie bucks a member holds.