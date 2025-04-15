gDEX is the governance token for the DexFi ecosystem. Holders may stake their tokens to earn real yield revenue from fees associated with our products and services. DexFi offers an ecosystem of financial products designed to empower users and simplify the DeFi experience. Our groundbreaking AiLM (Automated Intelligent Liquidity Manager) powers DeFi’s most sophisticated yield aggregator using cutting-edge generative AI to actively manage v3 liquidity positions. DexFi AI, a division of DexFi, focuses exclusively on developing AI-driven applications that reshape market dynamics. As part of this vision, we are proud to introduce Gia—an AI Omniagent capable of creating limitless DeFAI and RWA applications through simple, conversational interaction.

