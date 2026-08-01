DexCheck AI Price Today

The live DexCheck AI (DCK) price today is $ 0, with a 2.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DCK.

DexCheck AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 86,771, with a circulating supply of 918.14M DCK. During the last 24 hours, DCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.182736, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DCK moved +0.25% in the last hour and -19.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DexCheck AI (DCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.77K$ 86.77K $ 86.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.77K$ 90.77K $ 90.77K Circulation Supply 918.14M 918.14M 918.14M Total Supply 960,416,753.7527592 960,416,753.7527592 960,416,753.7527592

The current Market Cap of DexCheck AI is $ 86.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DCK is 918.14M, with a total supply of 960416753.7527592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.77K.