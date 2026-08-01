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The live DexCheck AI price today is 0 USD.DCK market cap is 86,771 USD. Track real-time DCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live DexCheck AI price today is 0 USD.DCK market cap is 86,771 USD. Track real-time DCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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DexCheck AI Price (DCK)

Unlisted

1 DCK to USD Live Price:

$0.00009451
$0.00009451$0.00009451
-2.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
DexCheck AI (DCK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:48:23 (UTC+8)

DexCheck AI Price Today

The live DexCheck AI (DCK) price today is $ 0, with a 2.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DCK.

DexCheck AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 86,771, with a circulating supply of 918.14M DCK. During the last 24 hours, DCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.182736, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DCK moved +0.25% in the last hour and -19.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DexCheck AI (DCK) Market Information

$ 86.77K
$ 86.77K$ 86.77K

--
----

$ 90.77K
$ 90.77K$ 90.77K

918.14M
918.14M 918.14M

960,416,753.7527592
960,416,753.7527592 960,416,753.7527592

The current Market Cap of DexCheck AI is $ 86.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DCK is 918.14M, with a total supply of 960416753.7527592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.77K.

DexCheck AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.182736
$ 0.182736$ 0.182736

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.25%

-2.47%

-19.71%

-19.71%

DexCheck AI (DCK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DexCheck AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DexCheck AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DexCheck AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DexCheck AI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.47%
30 Days$ 0+235.03%
60 Days$ 0-20.64%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for DexCheck AI

DexCheck AI (DCK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DCK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DexCheck AI (DCK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of DexCheck AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price DexCheck AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DCK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking DexCheck AI Price Prediction.

What is DexCheck AI (DCK)

DexCheck stands as a pioneering crypto trading analytics platform, harnessing the power of AI and machine learning for cutting-edge DEX and NFT market analysis. Positioned at the forefront of pivotal crypto narratives like AI, Crypto/NFT Analytics, BRC20 Analytics, Launchpad, Telegram Trading Bots, and Trading Tools, DexCheck has recently achieved a multi-million-dollar market cap. This milestone underscores its allure as a promising investment, supported by robust utilities and a dedication to comprehensive market insights. DexCheck shines in the dynamic crypto landscape, delivering innovation and dependable analytics for investors.

Complementing this, DexCheck Pad is a distinguished premium launchpad, specializing in facilitating fundraising endeavors for private and strategic rounds on behalf of the foremost cryptocurrency projects. Our platform showcases a curated selection of top-tier projects, each garnering support from renowned venture capital firms such as Binance Labs, Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, and other industry leaders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About DexCheck AI

What is the current market price of DCK?

It's currently valued at £, reflecting a price movement of -2.47% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does DexCheck AI have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, DCK shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for DCK?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of DCK. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for DexCheck AI?

It has traded between £ and £, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of DCK on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated DCK is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DexCheck AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:48:23 (UTC+8)

DexCheck AI (DCK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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