DTF6900 is a utility meme coin that tracks top trending tokens on Dexscreener. When a legit coin starts trending DTF6900 airdrops it to holders. No guessing, no sniping; just hold and get exposure to potential 100x plays. DTF6900 is the first PvE utility meme coin that rewards holders by supporting other trending tokens. Instead of competing, it collaborates by giving exposure to both its holders and rising projects. It’s also being built directly with RevShare, making it structurally impossible to fork.