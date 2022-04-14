Devs are working (DAW) Information

DAW is a meme token designed as a social experiment focused on developer behavior and community dynamics. Many meme tokens launch daily and disappear just as quickly, often due to early developer sell-offs or lack of long-term direction. DAW takes a different approach by intentionally removing the developer selling from the equation. The goal is to observe how a token performs when the team commits to holding their tokens and continuing to engage with the project.

DAW does not claim to offer utility or make promises of success. Instead, it explores whether a meme token can sustain interest and growth through consistent community involvement and developer restraint. The project is open-ended by design, aiming to highlight how much—or how little—developer actions influence a token’s lifecycle.