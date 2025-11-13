DESU is the oldest 4chan cult meme — a legendary echo from the anime "Rozen Maiden," where the character Suiseiseki famously ended her every sentence with the word "Desu." This quirky and interesting speech pattern took on a life of its own, becoming a looping obsession. It didn’t just go viral — it created the first and biggest meme cults in 4chan. The chant still echoes until this day: DESU DESU DESU...