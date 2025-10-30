DESU (DESU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00359485$ 0.00359485 $ 0.00359485 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.09% Price Change (1D) -14.48% Price Change (7D) +22.04% Price Change (7D) +22.04%

DESU (DESU) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DESU traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DESU's all-time high price is $ 0.00359485, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DESU has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -14.48% over 24 hours, and +22.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DESU (DESU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 236.61K$ 236.61K $ 236.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 236.61K$ 236.61K $ 236.61K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DESU is $ 236.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DESU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 236.61K.