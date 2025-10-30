DESK (DESK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00056502 24H High $ 0.00057098 All Time High $ 0.00474878 Lowest Price $ 0.00056502 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) +0.97% Price Change (7D) -25.73%

DESK (DESK) real-time price is $0.00057098. Over the past 24 hours, DESK traded between a low of $ 0.00056502 and a high of $ 0.00057098, showing active market volatility. DESK's all-time high price is $ 0.00474878, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00056502.

In terms of short-term performance, DESK has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.97% over 24 hours, and -25.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DESK (DESK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 527.51K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 570.92K Circulation Supply 923.96M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DESK is $ 527.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DESK is 923.96M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 570.92K.