DESK Price (DESK)

1 DESK to USD Live Price:

$0.00057092
$0.00057092$0.00057092
+0.90%1D
DESK (DESK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:45:34 (UTC+8)

DESK (DESK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00056502
$ 0.00056502$ 0.00056502
24H Low
$ 0.00057098
$ 0.00057098$ 0.00057098
24H High

$ 0.00056502
$ 0.00056502$ 0.00056502

$ 0.00057098
$ 0.00057098$ 0.00057098

$ 0.00474878
$ 0.00474878$ 0.00474878

$ 0.00056502
$ 0.00056502$ 0.00056502

+0.01%

+0.97%

-25.73%

-25.73%

DESK (DESK) real-time price is $0.00057098. Over the past 24 hours, DESK traded between a low of $ 0.00056502 and a high of $ 0.00057098, showing active market volatility. DESK's all-time high price is $ 0.00474878, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00056502.

In terms of short-term performance, DESK has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.97% over 24 hours, and -25.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DESK (DESK) Market Information

$ 527.51K
$ 527.51K$ 527.51K

--
----

$ 570.92K
$ 570.92K$ 570.92K

923.96M
923.96M 923.96M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DESK is $ 527.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DESK is 923.96M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 570.92K.

DESK (DESK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DESK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DESK to USD was $ -0.0004237803.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DESK to USD was $ -0.0003230146.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DESK to USD was $ -0.001174669908752177.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.97%
30 Days$ -0.0004237803-74.21%
60 Days$ -0.0003230146-56.57%
90 Days$ -0.001174669908752177-67.29%

What is DESK (DESK)

DESK is a next-generation DeFi perpetual trading infrastructure designed for both human traders and AI agents. The protocol combines two trading systems: a Pool-based model (evolved from the HMX platform) and a new Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) engine. DESK enables cross-margin trading, embedded money markets, real-time oracle feeds (via Pyth, Stork, RedStone), and modular integration with AI trading agents. Its architecture focuses on scalability, capital efficiency, and developer extensibility—making DESK a core building block for the future of onchain perps.

DESK (DESK) Resource

Official Website

DESK Price Prediction (USD)

How much will DESK (DESK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your DESK (DESK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for DESK.

Check the DESK price prediction now!

DESK to Local Currencies

DESK (DESK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DESK (DESK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DESK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DESK (DESK)

How much is DESK (DESK) worth today?
The live DESK price in USD is 0.00057098 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DESK to USD price?
The current price of DESK to USD is $ 0.00057098. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of DESK?
The market cap for DESK is $ 527.51K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DESK?
The circulating supply of DESK is 923.96M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DESK?
DESK achieved an ATH price of 0.00474878 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DESK?
DESK saw an ATL price of 0.00056502 USD.
What is the trading volume of DESK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DESK is -- USD.
Will DESK go higher this year?
DESK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DESK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
DESK (DESK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

