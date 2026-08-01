DERP Price Today

The live DERP (DERP) price today is $ 0, with a 40.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current DERP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DERP.

DERP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 159,674, with a circulating supply of 918.75M DERP. During the last 24 hours, DERP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00243099, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DERP moved -0.75% in the last hour and -75.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.05K.

DERP (DERP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 159.67K$ 159.67K $ 159.67K Volume (24H) $ 60.05K$ 60.05K $ 60.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 772.35K$ 772.35K $ 772.35K Circulation Supply 918.75M 918.75M 918.75M Total Supply 4,444,000,000.0 4,444,000,000.0 4,444,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DERP is $ 159.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.05K. The circulating supply of DERP is 918.75M, with a total supply of 4444000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 772.35K.