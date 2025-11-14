Depot is an ecosystem app that solves crypto’s three biggest problems: it’s too complex, too risky, and it lacks fresh liquidity.

We’re building an all-in-one platform designed for everyday people — not just crypto pros. Depot makes it easy to minimize risks and maximize returns with just a few clicks, no matter your level of experience. A massive market, and almost no real competition.

It features a cutting-edge Tourist App, Trader’s Suite, Deboard, Auto Leverage, Drag & Drop Toolkit, Incubator, Ghosty the Assistant, Fiat On/Off Ramp, Detective, Tax Agent, Autotrader, Yield Generator, and more.

Radically simple. Brilliantly interconnected. Accessible to any mindset, intelligence, or investment size.

Welcome to Depot.