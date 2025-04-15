Deployyyyer Price (DEPLOY)
The live price of Deployyyyer (DEPLOY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 395.73K USD. DEPLOY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Deployyyyer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Deployyyyer price change within the day is +11.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 988.01M USD
During today, the price change of Deployyyyer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Deployyyyer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Deployyyyer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Deployyyyer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-46.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Deployyyyer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
+11.67%
+33.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Deployyyyer is a blockchain platform to launch crypto projects/tokens and access promising investment prospects. Deployyyyer is an ERC20 token contract that deploys other ERC20 token contracts. It is a completely decentralised platform with inbuilt security features such as custom taxation, liquidity pool creation, liquidity token locker and native token vesting on Ethereum mainnet and other supported networks. Deployyyyer smart contracts are immutable or non-upgradable EIP-2535 contracts.
