Depinsim Price Today

The live Depinsim (ESIM) price today is $ 0.02419838, with a 4.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current ESIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02419838 per ESIM.

Depinsim currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,254,715, with a circulating supply of 134.50M ESIM. During the last 24 hours, ESIM traded between $ 0.02343674 (low) and $ 0.02566037 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.144218, while the all-time low was $ 0.00300367.

In short-term performance, ESIM moved +0.41% in the last hour and -26.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 487.33K.

Depinsim (ESIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.25M$ 3.25M $ 3.25M Volume (24H) $ 487.33K$ 487.33K $ 487.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.20M$ 24.20M $ 24.20M Circulation Supply 134.50M 134.50M 134.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Depinsim is $ 3.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 487.33K. The circulating supply of ESIM is 134.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.20M.