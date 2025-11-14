Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Tokenomics
Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dephaser JPY (JPYT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Information
DePhaser is a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed to transform the way people interact with digital assets and conduct cross-border transactions. At the heart of this innovation is JPYT, the world’s first algorithmic YEN stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Japanese YEN (¥). Unlike traditional stablecoins, JPYT is backed by fully locked USDT (Tether), ensuring a high level of security, transparency, and trust for its users. Through DePhaser, individuals and businesses can seamlessly lock in USDT and mint JPYT, allowing them to hold and transact in a currency that mirrors the stability of the Yen while operating natively within the Web3 ecosystem. This mechanism provides a powerful tool for those who wish to avoid volatility in the crypto market while still benefiting from the efficiency, accessibility, and inclusivity of blockchain technology.
Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dephaser JPY (JPYT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JPYT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JPYT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand JPYT's tokenomics, explore JPYT token's live price!
JPYT Price Prediction
Want to know where JPYT might be heading? Our JPYT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for