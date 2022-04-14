Department Of Gains Coin (D.O.G.C) Tokenomics
At Department of Gains Coin ($D.O.G.C), we are not just launching another Cryptocurrency token-were building a movement. A movement rooted in honesty, integrity, and community, designed to bridge the gap between fitness, wellness, and the digital economy.
Our vision is clear: to create real world utility for $D.O.G.C by forging strong partnerships with fitness professionals, wellness brands, and supplement companies. We believe in strength through unity, ensuring that every step forward is taken with transparency and purpose.
As we grow, we are laying the foundation for:
Staking & Rewards Programs to empower our holders.
Liquidity Pools to enhance stability & accessibility.
EFT Cards for real world usability.
Business Partnerships to integrate $D.O.G.C into the Fitness & Wellness Industry.
But beyond the tech, our community is our strength. Every decision we make is driven by the passion and trust of those who believe in the future we are building together. We don't overpromise-we deliver.
Department Of Gains Coin (D.O.G.C) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Department Of Gains Coin (D.O.G.C) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of D.O.G.C tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many D.O.G.C tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
