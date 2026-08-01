Demex Price Today

The live Demex (DMX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current DMX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DMX.

Demex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 255,369, with a circulating supply of 1.72B DMX. During the last 24 hours, DMX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.103084, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DMX moved -0.46% in the last hour and -0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.69.

Demex (DMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 255.37K$ 255.37K $ 255.37K Volume (24H) $ 4.69$ 4.69 $ 4.69 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 320.57K$ 320.57K $ 320.57K Circulation Supply 1.72B 1.72B 1.72B Total Supply 2,160,000,000.0 2,160,000,000.0 2,160,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Demex is $ 255.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.69. The circulating supply of DMX is 1.72B, with a total supply of 2160000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 320.57K.