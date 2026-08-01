Delusional Optimist Price Today

The live Delusional Optimist (DELUSIONAL) price today is $ 0, with a 5.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current DELUSIONAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DELUSIONAL.

Delusional Optimist currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,832, with a circulating supply of 998.78M DELUSIONAL. During the last 24 hours, DELUSIONAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DELUSIONAL moved +0.42% in the last hour and -10.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Delusional Optimist (DELUSIONAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.83K$ 28.83K $ 28.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.83K$ 28.83K $ 28.83K Circulation Supply 998.78M 998.78M 998.78M Total Supply 998,783,300.504241 998,783,300.504241 998,783,300.504241

The current Market Cap of Delusional Optimist is $ 28.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DELUSIONAL is 998.78M, with a total supply of 998783300.504241. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.83K.