Delu Price Today

The live Delu (DELU) price today is $ 0, with a 6.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current DELU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DELU.

Delu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 77,956, with a circulating supply of 100.00B DELU. During the last 24 hours, DELU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DELU moved +1.86% in the last hour and -1.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Delu (DELU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.96K$ 77.96K $ 77.96K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 77.96K$ 77.96K $ 77.96K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,998.0 99,999,999,998.0 99,999,999,998.0

The current Market Cap of Delu is $ 77.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DELU is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999998.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 77.96K.