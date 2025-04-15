Delta Exchange Price (DETO)
The live price of Delta Exchange (DETO) today is 0.01620679 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.53M USD. DETO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Delta Exchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Delta Exchange price change within the day is +3.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 94.42M USD
During today, the price change of Delta Exchange to USD was $ +0.00051865.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Delta Exchange to USD was $ +0.0145142290.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Delta Exchange to USD was $ +0.0197936232.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Delta Exchange to USD was $ +0.007329719061554492.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00051865
|+3.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0145142290
|+89.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0197936232
|+122.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.007329719061554492
|+82.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Delta Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+3.31%
+9.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Delta Exchange Token - DETO is an ERC-20 utility and rewards token that will power Delta Exchange and is integrated across the value chain of the exchange. With DETO, we aim to converge the best of features from CeFi and DeFi. It utilizes market-making pools for liquidity, making it similar to existing DeFi automated market makers, with some important differences. Salient features of DETO: 1. Trade Farming: Traders earn DETO proportional to their trading on Delta. 2. Liquidity Mining (AMM) on single currency pools (BTC and USDT) and more will be added eventually. 3. Robo-Trading: Earn potential yield and DETO by investing in trading strategy pools. 4. Minimum Support Price (MSP): Delta will accept DETO for >= $0.10 as trading fees. 5. Buybacks: Delta Exchange will use a part of the fee earned on the exchange to buyback DETO. 5. Staking and Exchange Utility: Staking with fair lock-up periods. Use DETO to pay fees, use as margin, etc. Delta Exchange is a robust crypto derivatives exchange, offering Futures and Options on Bitcoin and 60+ Altcoins. It was founded in 2018 and backed by marquee investors like Aave, Kyber Network, SinoGlobal Capital, Spartan Group, CoinFund, LuneX, G1 Ventures, gumi Cryptos, BR Capital and more.
