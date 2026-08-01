Delabs Games Price Today

The live Delabs Games (DELABS) price today is $ 0, with a 17.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current DELABS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DELABS.

Delabs Games currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 276,832, with a circulating supply of 750.30M DELABS. During the last 24 hours, DELABS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0197292, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DELABS moved -0.09% in the last hour and +27.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.03K.

Delabs Games (DELABS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 276.83K$ 276.83K $ 276.83K Volume (24H) $ 10.03K$ 10.03K $ 10.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Circulation Supply 750.30M 750.30M 750.30M Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Delabs Games is $ 276.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.03K. The circulating supply of DELABS is 750.30M, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11M.