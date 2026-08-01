Dejitaru Tsuka Price Today

The live Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) price today is $ 0.00101915, with a 18.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current TSUKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00101915 per TSUKA.

Dejitaru Tsuka currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,019,162, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TSUKA. During the last 24 hours, TSUKA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.15717, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TSUKA moved +5.92% in the last hour and +20.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.28K.

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Volume (24H) $ 17.28K$ 17.28K $ 17.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dejitaru Tsuka is $ 1.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.28K. The circulating supply of TSUKA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.