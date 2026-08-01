Dego Finance Price Today

The live Dego Finance (DEGO) price today is $ 0,00269658, with a 0,05% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEGO to USD conversion rate is $ 0,00269658 per DEGO.

Dego Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56.628, with a circulating supply of 21,00M DEGO. During the last 24 hours, DEGO traded between $ 0,00267467 (low) and $ 0,00277699 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 33,41, while the all-time low was $ 0,00267467.

In short-term performance, DEGO moved +%0,08 in the last hour and -%12,55 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12,76K.

Dego Finance (DEGO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56,63K$ 56,63K $ 56,63K Volume (24H) $ 12,76K$ 12,76K $ 12,76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56,63K$ 56,63K $ 56,63K Circulation Supply 21,00M 21,00M 21,00M Total Supply 21.000.000,0 21.000.000,0 21.000.000,0

The current Market Cap of Dego Finance is $ 56,63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12,76K. The circulating supply of DEGO is 21,00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56,63K.