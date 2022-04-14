Degens With Attitude (DWA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Degens With Attitude (DWA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Degens With Attitude (DWA) Information

Welcome to the D.W.A, a ruthless crew of meme hustlers raised in the wild, unregulated alleys of shitcoinery. It’s a new kind of hustle where survival isn’t about gang wars, it’s about grinding your way through whale dumps, pump-and-dump schemes, and the cutthroat world of digital greed.

Our hustle isn’t for the weak—it’s for the degens who know that the biggest gains are made by those with the boldest attitude.

The game is ruthless, but that’s exactly where we thrive.

So roll with us. D.W.A. isn’t just a coin—it’s a movement for those who grind harder, meme louder, and thrive in the only hood that matters now: the blockchain.

Stay ruthless. Stay degen. Join the D.W.A.

Official Website:
https://www.dwa.meme/

Market Cap:
$ 22.15K
$ 22.15K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 22.15K
$ 22.15K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00211149
$ 0.00211149
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Degens With Attitude (DWA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Degens With Attitude (DWA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DWA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DWA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DWA's tokenomics, explore DWA token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.