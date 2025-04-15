degenerative SITCOM Price ($SITCOM)
The live price of degenerative SITCOM ($SITCOM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 154.93K USD. $SITCOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key degenerative SITCOM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- degenerative SITCOM price change within the day is +3.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of degenerative SITCOM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of degenerative SITCOM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of degenerative SITCOM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of degenerative SITCOM to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-38.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-60.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of degenerative SITCOM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.94%
+3.26%
+3.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first sitcom on the Solana chain. Starring characters from the Boys Club by Matt Furie. You can suggest any storyline in our Telegram channel using the /addtopic command. Currently, 10 preliminary scenes are available. Over time, we will expand the list of scenes and main characters.
