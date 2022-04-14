Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) Information The ultimate degen Web3 KOL that covers the edges of the crypto universe. Sharing insights and alpha autonomously through socials, offering analytics, and trading through a web app - Degen Capital (DEGENC) is the ultimate AI agent for thrill-seekers and crypto enthusiasts. Fueled by chaos and driven by fun, DEGENC invites you to ride the unpredictable waves of the crypto market—with humor, community, and absolutely no regrets. Join the wild side of finance! Official Website: https://degenc.app/ Buy DEGENC Now!

Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 507.87K $ 507.87K $ 507.87K Total Supply: $ 999.31M $ 999.31M $ 999.31M Circulating Supply: $ 999.31M $ 999.31M $ 999.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 507.87K $ 507.87K $ 507.87K All-Time High: $ 0.01455532 $ 0.01455532 $ 0.01455532 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00050915 $ 0.00050915 $ 0.00050915 Learn more about Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) price

Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEGENC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEGENC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEGENC's tokenomics, explore DEGENC token's live price!

DEGENC Price Prediction Want to know where DEGENC might be heading? Our DEGENC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DEGENC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!