Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) Tokenomics
Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) Information
The ultimate degen Web3 KOL that covers the edges of the crypto universe. Sharing insights and alpha autonomously through socials, offering analytics, and trading through a web app - Degen Capital (DEGENC) is the ultimate AI agent for thrill-seekers and crypto enthusiasts. Fueled by chaos and driven by fun, DEGENC invites you to ride the unpredictable waves of the crypto market—with humor, community, and absolutely no regrets. Join the wild side of finance!
Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Degen Capital by Virtuals (DEGENC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEGENC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEGENC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DEGENC's tokenomics, explore DEGENC token's live price!
DEGENC Price Prediction
Want to know where DEGENC might be heading? Our DEGENC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.