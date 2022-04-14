deFusion (DEF) Tokenomics
deFusion is an infra-liquidity staking platform, designed exclusively for users on Viction seeking a secure and smooth staking experience. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to transparency, deFusion provides Automated Rewards Distribution Solution (ARDS), ensuring a fusion of stability and efficiency in the ever-evolving blockchain landscape. The platform started with 50 Masternodes and has served more than 17,000 users staking 8,000,000 assets in its first year. This momentum has proven that deFusion is potential to scale staking economy furthermore.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
