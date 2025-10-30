DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 43.57 $ 43.57 $ 43.57 24H Low $ 44.94 $ 44.94 $ 44.94 24H High 24H Low $ 43.57$ 43.57 $ 43.57 24H High $ 44.94$ 44.94 $ 44.94 All Time High $ 3,930.55$ 3,930.55 $ 3,930.55 Lowest Price $ 34.07$ 34.07 $ 34.07 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.73% Price Change (7D) +2.60% Price Change (7D) +2.60%

DeFrogs (DEFROGS) real-time price is $44.22. Over the past 24 hours, DEFROGS traded between a low of $ 43.57 and a high of $ 44.94, showing active market volatility. DEFROGS's all-time high price is $ 3,930.55, while its all-time low price is $ 34.07.

In terms of short-term performance, DEFROGS has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.73% over 24 hours, and +2.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 442.22K$ 442.22K $ 442.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 442.22K$ 442.22K $ 442.22K Circulation Supply 10.00K 10.00K 10.00K Total Supply 10,000.0 10,000.0 10,000.0

The current Market Cap of DeFrogs is $ 442.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEFROGS is 10.00K, with a total supply of 10000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 442.22K.