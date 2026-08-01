deflock Price Today

The live deflock (DEFLOCK) price today is $ 0, with a 10.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEFLOCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEFLOCK.

deflock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 357,904, with a circulating supply of 999.96M DEFLOCK. During the last 24 hours, DEFLOCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEFLOCK moved +0.80% in the last hour and +89.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 128.84K.

deflock (DEFLOCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 357.90K$ 357.90K $ 357.90K Volume (24H) $ 128.84K$ 128.84K $ 128.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 357.90K$ 357.90K $ 357.90K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,964,880.0 999,964,880.0 999,964,880.0

The current Market Cap of deflock is $ 357.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 128.84K. The circulating supply of DEFLOCK is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999964880.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 357.90K.