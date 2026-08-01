DefiTuna Price Today

The live DefiTuna (TUNA) price today is $ 0.00169929, with a 21.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current TUNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00169929 per TUNA.

DefiTuna currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 478,400, with a circulating supply of 281.50M TUNA. During the last 24 hours, TUNA traded between $ 0.00139721 (low) and $ 0.0017006 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.184547, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TUNA moved +0.38% in the last hour and +12.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 421.33.

DefiTuna (TUNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 478.40K$ 478.40K $ 478.40K Volume (24H) $ 421.33$ 421.33 $ 421.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.70M$ 1.70M $ 1.70M Circulation Supply 281.50M 281.50M 281.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DefiTuna is $ 478.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 421.33. The circulating supply of TUNA is 281.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.70M.